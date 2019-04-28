Farmers gather supplies for farmers who lost everything due to flooding

JEFFERSON CITY – A local Mid-Missouri group held a relief drive Saturday to collect supplies for farmers who are victims of recent flooding.

“If you have anything from a bottle of Windex up to whatever you have, they are in need of everything," event organizer Jason Propst said. “Because of the flooding, the structures are still there, but they have aftermath issues of mold and all that other stuff they have to deal with.”

The group plans on taking the supplies to Craig, Missouri and Columbus, Nebraska next Saturday. In the past, the group has gathered supplies for the victims of wildfires in western states, but the trip hits a little closer to home.

Propst made the trip to Craig three weeks ago to visit friends. He said the damage to the town is unreal.

“You don’t realize what you have until you have seen somebody or you have gone through complete devastation,” Propst said. “You don’t realize it. It’s heartbreaking.”

The group hopes to be able to fill up an entire semi-truck worth of supplies to take to the disaster areas. Propst has posted a list of the needed supplies on his Facebook page and at Lowe’s store in Jefferson City.

“It is everything from mold control to brooms, dustpans, mops, just a lot of clean up stuff,” Propst. “Later on, if somebody wants to contact me through Facebook, they’re going to be needing building supplies. Craig, Missouri, was completely wiped out.”

The group is also gathering supplies to help devastated farmers in Columbus, Nebraska. Propst said one farmer lost 900 cows.

He said the support from the mid-Missouri community has been incredible.

“I had one little boy come up, and you could tell that they don’t have a whole lot, but he told his mom, ‘I want to be a farmer when I grow up. We have to help these people,’” he said. “They had already their vehicle full of supplies; they went down the road and picked up posts and fencing and stuff and brought it back.”

For Propst, seeing the community come together to help farmers who have lost everything is touching.

“They don’t have a lot, but they are still trying to help people who have absolutely nothing,” Propst said. “That’s kind of what we are trying to do today. None of us are rich or anything, but somebody in need, we are there to help out.”

The group is accepting donations of supplies throughout the rest of the week.