Farmers May Push For Copper Theft Law

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Farm equipment has become a popular source for thieves trying to cash in on the high prices of copper. The price of copper has increased from $1.40 per pound two years ago to $3.50 today. Next month, the Missouri Farm Bureau will decide whether to push legislators for a new law that increases regulation of the scrap metal industry. The draft form of the legislation would require scrap dealers to record each seller's home address, license plate number and a copy of their driver's license.