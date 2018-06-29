Farms Raise Big Stink

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Neighbors of huge farms who have long complained about foul odors want stiffer regulation of agricultural stench in Missouri. A group of regulators, activists and livestock industry officials met yesterday for the first time to consider changes to state odor regulations, last revised in 1999. The session was spurred by a petition filed by a law clinic at Washington University in St. Louis. The clinic represents a group of northern Missouri homeowners known as the Citizens Legal Environmental Action Network, or CLEAN. The group's push for creation of the odor-rule panel came in response to a proposal to relax the screening standard used by Department of Natural Resources' inspectors who handle odor complaints. Last year a Jackson County jury found that property near a Premium Standards Farm in northwest Missouri was not a suitable place to live due to livestock odor. The jury awarded $4.5 million to three families who sued over the stench from the company's hog farm.