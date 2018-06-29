FastCAT Bus Detours Construction on Ninth Street

COLUMBIA - The FastCAT Express route will detour from 6 p.m. Sunday until the end of service on Oct. 7 and 8 due to a road closure on Ninth Street. The route will deviate northbound on Hitt Street, west on Elm Street, north on Tenth Street and east on Locust Street to meet its regular route. The stop on Ninth Street and University Avenue will not be serviced during this detour.

Riders who usually use the stop at Ninth Street and University Avenue can board at the stop on Hitt Street and University Avenue if traveling south or the stop on Locust Street and Hitt Street if traveling north. The FastCAT Express route will run regular hours Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. and Monday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.