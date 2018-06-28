FastCAT Bus Line Begins Monday Without GPS Tracking

Monday, August 13 2012
By: Jeremy Truitt and Emily Hauger
COLUMBIA - The new FastCAT bus line launched Monday and is free to all users for the first two weeks.

It's GPS technology will have to wait a bit longer, however. An app called RouteShout was supposed to track the GPS coordinates of the FastCAT buses at all times, but the trackers on the buses are having technical difficulties and failing to connect to the app, according to city officials.

Once the app is connected to the FastCAT system, it will show nearby bus stops and bus arrival times as well as allow users to mark their favorite stops. Officials say they believe the app will be up and running by the end of the week.

The FastCAT route aims to connect Mizzou and Stephen's College to student housing in the downtown area. Two buses will stop roughly every 15 minutes at each of the 24 bus stops on the route.

It will run on the following schedule:

  • Monday-Wednesday from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.
  • Thursday-Friday from 6:30 a.m. until 2:30 a.m.
  • Saturday from 9:50 a.m. until 2:30 a.m.
  • Sunday from noon until 10 p.m.

 

Semester-long passes are $100 per student, or $62 per student if purchased in a group of 20 or more.

 

 

