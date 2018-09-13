FastCAT to Change Schedule During Spring Break

By: Xiaoyun Wu
COLUMBIA - The Public Transportation Advisory Commission met Thursday night and gave an update on the FastCAT bus line.

The commission members said that ridership has increased since the east campus route changed. They think the night FastCAT service has helped improve campus safety for students.

The commission said FastCAT has its own financial account to track the spendings and revenues. The 2013 fiscal budge is $350,826, and the actual revenue is $57,019.78.

Greg Ahrens, who attended the meeting gave his own suggestion to the commission. "I think they really need to have maybe two separate loops, one that serves the southern part of the campus to the student center, and another loop that's just shorter to serve from the student center to downtown. I think that will make the turnaround time shorter," Ahrens said.

During the upcoming spring break, FastCAT route will make some adjustments based on the academic break schdule starting from this Friday, March 22. Regular hours will resume on April 1. FastCAT will run:

  • from 6:25 a.m. to 6:10 p.m. (Monday to Wednesday)
  • from 6:25 a.m. to 8:55 p.m. (Thursday to Friday)
  • from 9:55 a.m. to 6:50 p.m. (Saturday)
  • no service (Sunday)
There will also be some route detours due to intersection closures. Click this map for more detour information.

 

 

