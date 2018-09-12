Fastenal to Become Carl Edwards' Primary Sponsor for 2012

CONCORD, NC - Fastenal announced on Thursday that it has signed a multiyear agreement with Roush Fenway Racing to become a primary sponsor of Carl Edwards' No. 99 Ford in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series. Fastenal will be the primary on Edwards' No. 99 for 17 Cup Series races in 2012, starting at Daytona International Speedway. The company will also sponsor two additional Roush Fenway entries in a yet to be determined 2012 Cup Series race, putting three Fastenal-branded Fords on the track during a single event.

Fastenal, a regular primary on Edwards' No. 60 Nationwide Ford Mustang since 2010, will continue its association with one of NASCAR's elite drivers. During his stellar career, Edwards has racked up 19 wins along with 80 top fives, 133 top 10s and nine pole awards in just over 250 career Sprint Cup Series starts. He has secured his position in the 2011 Chase for Sprint Cup NASCAR ‘playoff' for the sixth time in seven attempts and has led the Sprint Cup point standings for the majority of the season.

"I've appreciated the long relationship that I've had with Fastenal," said Edwards. "I'm proud that they believe so strongly in our team and program that they are making the commitment to sponsor us in the Sprint Cup Series.

"My partnership with Fastenal started in 1999 at my local dirt track," added Edwards. "I would have never imagined that we would be going to the 2012 Daytona 500 together. They have always treated me with the same respect that they treat their customers and I am proud to represent them."

"It's hard to imagine a better driver, or a better spokesperson for our company, than Carl Edwards," said Cory Jansen, Fastenal's Executive Vice President, Operations. "He's become a true member of the Fastenal ‘blue team,' and we can't wait to see him make a run for the championship in the No. 99 Fastenal Ford."

For Fastenal, the road to this marquee sponsorship began back in 2006 when the company began sponsoring a team in NASCAR's Truck Series. Fastenal moved to the Nationwide Series two years later. But through it all, a Fastenal-sponsored car had never won a NASCAR race until its partnership with Roush Fenway and Edwards began in 2010. Edwards and Fastenal have teamed up to go to NASCAR victory lane five times in the No. 60 Fastenal Ford Mustang, including four times this season.

"Because of the phenomenal season Carl is having, we've probably had more brand exposure this year than we've had in the previous five years combined," added Jansen. "We're looking forward to taking another huge step forward next season by presenting our brand to the tens of millions of fans who follow the Cup Series."