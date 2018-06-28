Fastlane 66 robbery suspect still on the loose

COLUMBIA - Police are still looking for a suspect they said robbed a convenience store in west Columbia early Monday morning.

The Columbia Police Department said they responded to Fastlane 66 at 1013 N. West Boulevard at 6:04 a.m. According to investigators, a man followed a Fastlane 66 working into the store and demanded money. The suspect implied he had a weapon.

The suspect was described as a black male in his early 20s. He left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. No one was injured.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.