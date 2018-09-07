Fatal Accident in Morgan County

7 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Friday, June 24 2011 Jun 24, 2011 Friday, June 24, 2011 7:01:41 AM CDT June 24, 2011 in News

MORGAN COUNTY - A Jefferson City man is dead after an accident Wednesday in Morgan County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says 50-year-old Kenneth Kerr died after crossing the centerline and striking another vehicle nearly head-on. Kerr was pronounced dead early Wednesday afternoon. Debris struck a third vehicle. The accident occured on Highway 50, just east of MO 135.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered moderate injuries.

More News

Grid
List

Lawrence, Kansas dad who left gun out pleas in daughter's death
Lawrence, Kansas dad who left gun out pleas in daughter's death
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 33-year-old man who left a loaded semi-automatic handgun within reach of toddlers pleaded no contest... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 8:12:00 PM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Unions heavily outspent supporters to defeat 'right-to-work'
Unions heavily outspent supporters to defeat 'right-to-work'
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Opponents heavily outspent supporters of a so-called right-to-work law that was overwhelmingly rejected by Missouri... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 7:43:00 PM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

FNF Week 3: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
FNF Week 3: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 5:01:00 PM CDT September 07, 2018 in Friday Night Fever

Vandiver Drive reopened after bomb threat
Vandiver Drive reopened after bomb threat
COLUMBIA - Vandiver Drive reopened at approximately 3:50 p.m. Friday after Columbia Police determined a bomb threat in the area... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 4:46:00 PM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Sheriff: 2 killed in murder-suicide in southwest Missouri
Sheriff: 2 killed in murder-suicide in southwest Missouri
OSCEOLA (AP) — The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department says the deaths of two men in a shooting at a... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 3:46:17 PM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Man pleads guilty in deaths of pregnant Springfield woman
Man pleads guilty in deaths of pregnant Springfield woman
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 22-year-old Springfield man has pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder for fatally shooting a... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 3:31:49 PM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Waynesville Daily Guide in Missouri ends publication
Waynesville Daily Guide in Missouri ends publication
WAYNESVILLE (AP) — The Waynesville Daily Guide in south-central Missouri has been shut down, the second Missouri newspaper to close... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 3:28:15 PM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

County emergency officials prepare for possible flash flooding
County emergency officials prepare for possible flash flooding
BOONVILLE - The National Weather Services predicts Mid-Missouri could get up to five inches of rain through Saturday. Cooper... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 3:19:00 PM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

4 hurt after tram hit a tree at outdoor theater in Branson
4 hurt after tram hit a tree at outdoor theater in Branson
BRANSON (AP) — Authorities say four women were hurt after a passenger tram hit a tree at an entertainment venue... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 3:04:00 PM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Business owners, homeowners prepare for possible flooding
Business owners, homeowners prepare for possible flooding
COLUMBIA - Community members who live and work in areas that easily flood are preparing for possible heavy rainfall this... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 2:25:00 PM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

MU School of Medicine announces gift to "Stop the Bleed"
MU School of Medicine announces gift to "Stop the Bleed"
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri School of Medicine announced Friday it received a $100,000 gift to purchase and place... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 1:57:00 PM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Columbia Police seeking suspect in armed robbery
UPDATE: Columbia Police seeking suspect in armed robbery
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers are seeking a suspect of an armed robbery at Great Southern Bank on Providence Road,... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 12:58:00 PM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Trump wants Sessions to investigate New York Times op-ed
Trump wants Sessions to investigate New York Times op-ed
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Friday he wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate and uncover the identity of... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 11:51:39 AM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

US hiring picked up in August as pay surged most in 9 years
US hiring picked up in August as pay surged most in 9 years
WASHINGTON (AP) — The pace of hiring in the United States quickened in August, and wages grew... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 11:18:47 AM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Missouri driver acquitted in death of bicyclist
Missouri driver acquitted in death of bicyclist
BOONVILLE (AP) — A Missouri driver who rear-ended and killed a bicyclist has been acquitted of involuntary manslaughter. The... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 11:02:00 AM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Obama returns to political spotlight with Illinois speech previewing midterms
Obama returns to political spotlight with Illinois speech previewing midterms
(CNN) -- Former President Barack Obama will step back into the political fray Friday, delivering a speech that will preview... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 10:32:00 AM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Columbia
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Greene County Sheriff's deputies arrested a suspect in connection to the robbery at Central Bank of Boone County... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 9:58:00 AM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Senate begins final day of Supreme Court nominee hearings
Senate begins final day of Supreme Court nominee hearings
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators began the fourth and final day of hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Friday.... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT September 07, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 15 active weather alerts
10pm 69°
11pm 69°
12am 69°
1am 69°