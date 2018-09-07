Fatal Accident in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY - A Jefferson City man is dead after an accident Wednesday in Morgan County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says 50-year-old Kenneth Kerr died after crossing the centerline and striking another vehicle nearly head-on. Kerr was pronounced dead early Wednesday afternoon. Debris struck a third vehicle. The accident occured on Highway 50, just east of MO 135.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered moderate injuries.