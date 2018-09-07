Fatal Accident in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY - A Jefferson City man is dead after an accident Wednesday in Morgan County.
The Missouri Highway Patrol says 50-year-old Kenneth Kerr died after crossing the centerline and striking another vehicle nearly head-on. Kerr was pronounced dead early Wednesday afternoon. Debris struck a third vehicle. The accident occured on Highway 50, just east of MO 135.
The driver of the second vehicle suffered moderate injuries.
More News
Grid
List
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 33-year-old man who left a loaded semi-automatic handgun within reach of toddlers pleaded no contest... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Opponents heavily outspent supporters of a so-called right-to-work law that was overwhelmingly rejected by Missouri... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Vandiver Drive reopened at approximately 3:50 p.m. Friday after Columbia Police determined a bomb threat in the area... More >>
in
OSCEOLA (AP) — The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department says the deaths of two men in a shooting at a... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 22-year-old Springfield man has pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder for fatally shooting a... More >>
in
WAYNESVILLE (AP) — The Waynesville Daily Guide in south-central Missouri has been shut down, the second Missouri newspaper to close... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - The National Weather Services predicts Mid-Missouri could get up to five inches of rain through Saturday. Cooper... More >>
in
BRANSON (AP) — Authorities say four women were hurt after a passenger tram hit a tree at an entertainment venue... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Community members who live and work in areas that easily flood are preparing for possible heavy rainfall this... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri School of Medicine announced Friday it received a $100,000 gift to purchase and place... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers are seeking a suspect of an armed robbery at Great Southern Bank on Providence Road,... More >>
in
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Friday he wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate and uncover the identity of... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The pace of hiring in the United States quickened in August, and wages grew... More >>
in
BOONVILLE (AP) — A Missouri driver who rear-ended and killed a bicyclist has been acquitted of involuntary manslaughter. The... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Former President Barack Obama will step back into the political fray Friday, delivering a speech that will preview... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Greene County Sheriff's deputies arrested a suspect in connection to the robbery at Central Bank of Boone County... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators began the fourth and final day of hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Friday.... More >>
in