Fatal Accident in Pettis County

PETTIS COUNTY - A Boonville woman is dead after an accident early Sunday morning near Route O at Boonville Road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 46-year-old Linda Moon was heading northbound on Route O when her car ran off the left side of the road, became airborne, and crossed an adjoining road. The car then vaulted over Boonville Road and struck an embankment.

Moon was pronounced dead at the scene. Missouri State Highway Patrol said she was not wearing a seatbelt.