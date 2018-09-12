Fatal Accident on Hwy. 63

COLUMBIA - A man died in an accident on Highway 63 tonight. Police say Ralph Haller of Moberly was driving southbound on Highway 63 when he ran into the back of a gasoline tanker truck. The truck had stopped at the Colt railroad crossing. After the impact, Haller's car veered off the highway and came to rest in the median. The driver of the tanker was Travis L. Davidson of hartsburg. He suffered neck and shoulder pain and went to the hospital.