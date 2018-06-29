Fatal Car Crash Kills Twenty-Year-Old Woman

COLE COUNTY - A late morning car accident on Monday left one twenty-year-old Lake Ozark woman dead.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Leah Schauf of Lake Ozark was heading eastbound on US 54 when she went off the left side of the road and struck an embankment less than a mile south of route CC at 9:55 a.m.

After her car struck the embankment, it became airborne and crashed into the northern bak of the Moreau River and came to rest in the creek bed.

An ambulance transported Schauf to University Hospital where a doctor pronounced her dead just before 12:30 p.m. the same day.