Fatal Car Crash Kills Two Columbia Men

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A fatal car crash Tuesday afternoon killed two Columbia men and injured two others.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Randall Wells was driving westbound on I-70 when the car started to drift off the side of the road. Wells over-corrected the wheel and traveled through the median cables hitting a truck traveling the opposite direction.

Troopers report passengers Terron Davis and Andre Edwards were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say both Davis and Edwards were not wearing seat belts.

Well's and third passenger 29-year-old Brandon West were taken to University Hospital with serious injuries. Both were reported wearing seat belts.