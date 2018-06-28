Fatal car crash occurs on Highway 22

AUDRAIN COUNTY - Early Monday morning, a fatal three-vehicle car crash occurred on Highway 22 and Audrain Rd. 379.

Missouri State Highway Patrol received the call at 6:34 a.m. Jessica Robb, 20, of Centralia, was pronounced dead at the scene a short while after. Another driver in the wreck- Joseph O'Connor, 28, of Centralia- was transported to University Hospital with serious injuries.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robb was traveling westbound on Highway 22 and began to pass another car that was uninvolved in the accident. The accident report said Robb saw an oncoming car and steered her vehicle so hard to the right that it rotated 90 degrees into the eastbound lane, where it was struck by O'Connor's vehicle.

O'Connor's car was then struck by another car, MSHP said. The driver of that car had minor injuries and sought his own treatment, according to the accident report.

