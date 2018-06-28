Fatal Crash

KANSAS CITY - A Father's Day crash takes the life of a 40-year-old Kansas City-area man. An SUV driven by the man's 15-year-old son blew a tire and went out of control on I-435 in northwest Kansas City. The highway patrol says Robert Mora of Independence died when the westbound vehicle crossed the median and was struck by a car and an 18-wheeler. Mora's 15-year-old son Zachary Gofor-Mora of St. Joseph had a valid learner's permit. He and the driver of the other car were seriously injured. No charges were filed.