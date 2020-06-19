Fatal crash in Morgan County leaves one dead

1 day 5 hours 51 minutes ago Thursday, June 18 2020 Jun 18, 2020 Thursday, June 18, 2020 6:37:55 AM CDT June 18, 2020 in News
By: Isabella Ledonne, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

MORGAN COUNTY - A man from Stover is dead after a fatal crash in Morgan County Wednesday evening. 

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Jarrett Smith, 30, traveled off the left side of the roadway and was ejected when his vehicle overturned. The crash happened on Route M just south of Haw Creek Road. 

The crash report states Smith was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

This is Troop F's eighth fatality for June and 28th death for 2020. 

