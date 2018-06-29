Fatal Crash Involves School Bus

Troopers say a southbound car crossed the median and collided with a district minibus traveling north. The driver of the car was killed, while the bus driver and a passenger in the bus -- not a student -- were taken to North Kansas City Hospital. The name of the dead motorist has not been released. School officials say the two employees are both in serious condition. No children were on the bus when the crash happened at 6:29 a.m. The 19-passenger bus carries students in the district's special programs to one middle school and two elementary schools. The district says aides are used on some routes for various reasons, including to help kindergarteners and assist students with special physical needs.