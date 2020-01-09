Fatal crash leaves one dead, two in serious condition

6 hours 5 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, January 09 2020 Jan 9, 2020 Thursday, January 09, 2020 7:41:00 AM CST January 09, 2020 in Top Stories
By: Isabella Ledonne, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

CAMDEN COUNTY - One person is dead and two are in serious condition after a vehicle struck three pedestrians in the roadway around 9:48 p.m. on Wednesday.

The crash took place on Highway Z, just south of Coffman Bend Dr.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report, Gerald Beck, 49, exited his vehicle on the roadway. Phillip Johnston, 67, and Sean Johnston, 43, both pulled over to assist Beck.

Kevin Manns, 55, was driving a Ford F150 southbound when he struck all three victims.

Phillip Johnston was pronounced dead at the scene. Beck and Sean Johnston were taken to Lake Regional Hospital and are listed in serious condition.

The four people involved are from Climax Springs, MO.

This is the first fatality for Troop F for January and 2020.

