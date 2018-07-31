Fatal crash on Highway 63 kills woman, hurts 15-year-old driver

BOONE COUNTY - One person is dead and another injured after a car crashed into Bonne Femme Creek at Highway 63 Monday afternoon.

A 15-year-old girl was driving when her car moved off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and flipped into the air. The car landed on its roof at the bottom of the creek.

The mother, Jesseca Sage, was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.