Fatal Fire Claims Two

The fire started at 4:15 Tuesday morning in a home outside Madison. Firefighters could not reach 15-year-old Sara Brown and her 7-year-old sister, Maria. The two were asleep on the second floor. The girls lived there with their mother Glenna Sharp. Sharp was out with her boyfriend buying electrical supplies when the fire started. The couple returned to find the home in flames. Sharp's boyfriend reportedly suffered burns on his hands in a failed attempt to rescue the girls.

Only part of a stairway and remnants of the foundation remained after the fire. There is now a fund to help support the girls' family.

For more information about how you can help contact the Northeast Missouri Chapter of the American Red Cross in Hannibal, Missouri at 673-221-0320.