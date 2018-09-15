Fatal Fire in Kansas City

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police say children playing with a lighter or matches are believed to have started a house fire in Kansas City that killed two youngsters and a man. Firefighters say six people were in the two-story, single family home where the fire was reported about 10:15 Tuesday night. Fire officials say the flames appeared to have started in a front bedroom on the second floor. Firefighters pulled a man and a boy and a girl, both about five years old, from a second-floor bedroom at the back of the house. Vitale said they were unconscious and had no pulse. Police later said all three had died. Two other people were treated for smoke inhalation at a hospital. One person was treated at the scene.