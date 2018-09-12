Fatal Hit and Run

AP-MO--Fatal Hit-Run,0072Kansas City man killed by hit-run vehicle along I-435Eds: NewsNow. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Police say a 37-year-old man is dead after being struck by a hit-run vehicle along a Kansas City interstate highway early Wednesday. Capt. Rich Lockhart identifies the man as Donald Bell of Kansas City. Bell was walking along I-435 shortly after midnight when he was struck by a southbound vehicle. Police say the driver left the scene in a gray four-wheel model car. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-07-03-07 1408EDT