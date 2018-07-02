Fatal Home Fire

AP-MO--FatalHomeFire 12-20 0086 AP-MO--Fatal Home Fire Osage County house fire kills one CARBONDALE, Mo. (AP) -- The state fire marshal's office is investigating a fatal house fire in Carbondale last night. Osage County Sheriff Laurie Dunn says rescuers pulled one person from the home after the fire was reported at about six p-m. The victim was airlifted to a Topeka hospital where he died. A family pet also perished in the blaze. The cause of the fire has not been released. (Chuck Samples, KVOE/KFFX) (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-12-20-05 0956EST