Fatal Motorcycle Accident over the Weekend

BOONVILLE - A Cooper County man is dead after a motorcycle accident Saturday.

Jeffrey Roath, 43, approached a turn too quickly on his 2000 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. Roath lost control of the motorcycle, and was thrown from the bike after hitting a ditch. The Cooper County Coroner pronounced Roath, dead at the scene.

Roath's family has been notified.