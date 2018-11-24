Fatal police shooting near Ferguson, Missouri

BERKELEY (AP) - St. Louis County police say a man who pulled a gun and pointed it at an officer has been killed in Berkeley, Missouri.

County police spokesman Sgt. Brian Schellman says a Berkeley police officer was conducting a routine business check at a gas station around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday when he saw two men and approached them.

Schellman says one of the men pulled a handgun and pointed it at the officer. The officer fired several shots, striking and fatally wounding the man. Schellman says that the second person fled and that the deceased man's handgun has been recovered.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports a group of about 60 people have gathered at the scene.

Berkeley is about two miles from Ferguson, where a police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown in August.