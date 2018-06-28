Fatal rollover crash leads to a 15-year-old boy's death

HOWARD COUNTY — A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old girl was seriously injured in a rollover crash Saturday morning in Howard County. It was a one-car accident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the car accident happened when the car was going north on Missouri 3 just south of Route U.

15-year-old Phillip Woodruff of Fayette was pronounced dead at the scene. 15-year-old Bailey Chew, also of Fayette, was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

The Chevrolet got stuck in a ditch and overturned. The driver, 17-year-old Bryant Hubbard of Glasgow, was also hurt. The highway patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.