Father and Grandfather Charged in Shooting

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CADET - A father is charged with violating probation after his rifle went off and critically wounded his six-year-old son. Authorities arrested Ricky Rulo Jr. for being a felon in possession of a firearm. His father, Ricky Rulo Sr., faces the same charge. Shawn Rulo was shot in the head and his injury is described as "life-threatening." Washington County Sheriff Kevin Schroeder is investigating whether the shooting was accidental or reckless. Rulo Jr. was convicted in April of possessing a controlled substance and was put on probation for five years.