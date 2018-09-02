Father and Son Plead Guilty in Shooting Death, Botched Robbery

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) -- A father and son from St. Joseph have pleaded guilty in the shooting death of the son's friend during a botched robbery.

Nineteen-year-old Victor Davis pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. His father, 43-year-old Victor Wallace, pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted robbery.

Wallace admitted that on April 29, he drove his son and 17 year-old Aitmus Rimmer III to a home where they intended to rob people of drugs.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Davis said he began shooting when he became scared after seeing someone coming from the home. One of the shots killed Rimmer.

Sentencing was set for Sept. 26.