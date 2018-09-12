Father and Son Pulled from Lake of the Ozarks Pool

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A father and son were pulled from the Lodge of Four Seasons' pool at the Lake of the Ozarks.

At approximately 12:35 p.m., the Camden County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from the lodge reporting the two male subjects had been retrieved from the bottom of the Spa Pool, but neither was breathing.

According to Captain Kelly Luttrell, paramedics on scene administered CPR to both subjects, but were only able to revive 47-year-old Khalid Shaltaf of Illinois. Khalid was transported to Lake Regional Hospital and later airlifted to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia where he remains in critical condition.

Luttrell said Khalid's son, 21-year-old Ali Shaltaf, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was transported to Springfield, Missouri for autopsy.

Video surveillance shows Ali, a non-swimmer, submerging into the eight-foot deep section of the pool. His father, also a non-swimmer, then appears to enter the pool to help Ali, but also submerged in the deep section. Both men were under water for approximately 18 minutes before being rescued by Lodge staff and guests.

During the incident, no one was in the pool area other than the victims.