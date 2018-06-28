Father And Son Sentenced In Beating

CLAYTON (AP) - A father and son from St. Louis County are both going to prison in the beating of a trash truck loader. Fifty-four-year-old Gary R. Thomas was sentenced Friday to five years in prison. His son, 20-year-old Gary M. Thomas, got a year in jail. The men were convicted of second-degree assault in the 2006 beating of 24-year-old Sanchez Jackson. The father and son claimed self-defense, but at trial, the trash truck driver supported Jackson's story of the beating.