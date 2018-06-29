Father Arrested for Sexual Assault

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to an assault Sunday morning in the 1500 block of Towne Drive.

Officers say David Cain came to the residence of his ex-girlfriend to see their child around 10 p.m. Saturday. Cain refused to leave the home and reportedly tried to sexually assault his ex-girlfriend. The victim said she tried to leave the home, but Cain held her against her will.

Cain broke all of the victim's phones inside the home so that she could not make any phone calls. According to the police, Cain punched the victim in the face and threw hot chocolate on her.

After Cain fell asleep, the victim was able to get out of the home and call the police.

Cain was arrested for second degree domestic assault, first degree endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of felonious restraint and sexual abuse. His bond was set at $22,500. He remains in the Boone County Jail as of Tuesday morning.