Father charged for street race in which son was ejected
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man is charged with child endangerment after police say he was drag-racing with his 2-year-old son in the car, and the child was badly injured when the car crashed.
Thirty-year-old Nathaniel Robinson was charged Monday, though the accident happened in May. Authorities say Robinson was driving 80 mph on Natural Bridge Road when he crashed into another car.
Police say Robinson was involved in a race at 2 a.m. The 2-year-old was not restrained in the back seat and was ejected. A woman in the car also was hurt.
Robinson was not injured.
The other driver left the scene.
