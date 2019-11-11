Father gives gift of mobility to toddler son with spina bifida

5 months 3 weeks 6 days ago Wednesday, May 15 2019 May 15, 2019 Wednesday, May 15, 2019 2:10:00 PM CDT May 15, 2019 in News
By: Ryan Takeo, KOMU Managing Editor
loading

AUDRAIN COUNTY -- A mid-Missouri toddler with a debilitating birth defect is getting the gift of mobility from his father.

Two-year-old Brody Moreland gracefully maneuvers through his Centralia-area home. He rolls on his belly on a green-colored mobility device that's a mix between a skateboard and a wheelchair. His new mode of transportation lets him move and crawl.

Brody's father, Taylor Moreland, invented the Frog. Brody was born with spina bifida and is paralyzed from his ribs down.

Before the device, Brody was relegated to the floor for play time.

"He laid there. He couldn't get to his toys," Taylor said.

Brody sometimes also uses a small wheelchair to get around, but his parents still found that limiting.

"It became more than just movement, more than just mobility. It was a certain sense of renewed independence," Taylor Moreland said.

He and his wife, Ally, said there was a moment they lost track of their son because he was in the Frog. After an initial panic, they felt relieved. They felt a sense a normalcy they had never experienced before.

"Parents who have children who are mobile on their own, it’s one of those things that you don’t want them to go to far to get in trouble," he said. "We wanted that."

Ally Moreland said she also celebrated the first time Brody made his own mess.

"At first, I was so excited," she said, recounting that she posted to social media about it.

She's changed her tune since.

"I was like, 'Brody know you can’t do that anymore. It’s not cute anymore,'" she chuckled.

Brody's parents said since he started using the Frog a few months ago, his cognitive development has improved. They want to share that with other families.

"Whenever we first created the Frog, we just thought it was something for Brody," Taylor said, figuring there was already this type of product on the market.

After they found out there were none, his son's physical therapist asked if he could make some more for her clients.

Moreland is now trying to sell the Frog to families and health care professionals. The family has already collected almost $25,000 in an online fundraiser.

BRODY'S OTHER HOPE

Brody is also seeing promising results from a new way of treating spina bifida.

Gerti Motavalli is a Columbia-based physical therapist who helps treat Brody. She was initially frustrated by a lack of progress that resulted from placing electrical stimulation electrodes on the boy's muscles. Motavalli then reached out to Dr. Gad Alon at the University of Maryland to see if she could try something new with Brody.

"We put the electrodes right over his spinal cord?" she recalled asking.

Motavalli said many health professionals are nervous about putting any electrodes over the spinal cord.

She said Alon assured her there was not a concern of hurting Brody. The Morelands were on board.

"What's the worst that could happen?" Taylor Moreland asked hypothetically. "We don't see any new movement. That’s where we are already at and any little thing that we gained would be amazing."

So for an hour a day at home, Brody gets e-stim treatment to try and improve his muscle function. Electrodes are placed over his spinal cord and on his feet.

Three-to-four times a week, Motavalli places even more electrodes on Brody. There, while Motavalli fires the e-stim, Brody tries to pull himself up and stand on his own.

"We basically are trying to make the connection between his brain, his spinal cord, his nerves and his muscles so that he understands when the muscles will need to kick in in order to stand. We do the same thing with walking, it's even more complicated," Motavalli said.

Brody's shown signs of progress, which includes feeling sensations from things like ice, pressure and pin pricks.

That progress has been chronicled as a case study and published in Child Neurology Open.

"It's just life-changing," Ally Moreland said. "He couldn't hold his head up and now look at him."

She said every treatment is a learning experience for the toddler.

"Maybe he won't be able to walk, but maybe he'll know that 'this hurts and I shouldn't do it,' so that's extremely important. Right?"

Motavalli has begun using the e-stim program on her other child clients. So, while his movement is still labored, Brody is leading the way.

More News

Grid
List

Linn County honors veterans with photo display
Linn County honors veterans with photo display
LINN COUNTY — The North Missouri Arts council will conclude its Veterans Day celebration with a special ceremony Monday. ... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, November 11 2019 Nov 11, 2019 Monday, November 11, 2019 3:30:00 AM CST November 11, 2019 in News

Hallsville girl surprised with dream of a lifetime: her own horse
Hallsville girl surprised with dream of a lifetime: her own horse
CENTRALIA — Many girls dream of getting a horse one day. For Gracie Smith, that dream came true today, thanks... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 8:43:00 PM CST November 10, 2019 in News

Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - The weekend of November 9/10, 2019 felt like fall, something our area has lacked for much of the... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 7:18:00 PM CST November 10, 2019 in Weather

Winter wonderland of trees benefits local cancer center
Winter wonderland of trees benefits local cancer center
JEFFERSON CITY - Trees and wreaths filled the halls and rooms of the Goldschmidt Cancer Center Sunday afternoon. The Capital... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 7:17:00 PM CST November 10, 2019 in News

SPELLING IT OUT: The story behind Missouri's lettered highway system
SPELLING IT OUT: The story behind Missouri's lettered highway system
COLUMBIA – Navigating Missouri’s lettered supplemental route system can sometimes feel like trying to navigate a jumbled mess. Instead... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 4:50:00 PM CST November 10, 2019 in News

Missourians compete with out-of-state marijuana businesses
Missourians compete with out-of-state marijuana businesses
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Some Missouri business owners looking to profit from the state's burgeoning marijuana industry worry they're... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 11:14:00 AM CST November 10, 2019 in News

Cat cafe hosts Sunday sensory hours with limited stimuli distractions
Cat cafe hosts Sunday sensory hours with limited stimuli distractions
COLUMBIA - From jumping across tabletops to nestling between books, twenty cats call Papa’s Cat Café home. The interactive café... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 7:00:00 AM CST November 10, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Man hospitalized after reported Columbia home invasion turns into shooting
UPDATE: Man hospitalized after reported Columbia home invasion turns into shooting
COLUMBIA - A news release from the Columbia Police Department said officers responded to a home invasion at the 1100... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 Sunday, November 10, 2019 12:25:00 AM CST November 10, 2019 in News

Crash in southern Boone County leaves three injured
Crash in southern Boone County leaves three injured
BOONE COUNTY - Three people were injured in a car crash on Highway 63 Saturday evening. According to a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 11:30:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Organization raises awareness about diabetes
Organization raises awareness about diabetes
COLUMBIA — Participants gathered at West Middle School on Saturday morning to spread awareness for diabetes. "The Diabetes Dash... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 6:39:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Community members gather in vigil for missing Columbia woman
Community members gather in vigil for missing Columbia woman
COLUMBIA — Community members came together in MU Speaker's Circle to call for justice for missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 5:04:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Union members ratify agreement with Hubbell
Union members ratify agreement with Hubbell
CENTRALIA - Hubbell Power Systems workers in Centralia will return to work Monday morning with increased wages. A majority... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 4:47:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Wild horses causing problems at state park get adopted
Wild horses causing problems at state park get adopted
EMINENCE, Mo. (AP) — A herd of seven wild horses that were causing problems at a Missouri state park have... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 4:43:08 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Columbia Public Schools hosts science expo
Columbia Public Schools hosts science expo
COLUMBIA - Children got the chance to learn about science through hands-on experiments at the Columbia Public Schools' Planetarium on... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 3:26:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Search warrant in Pulaski County nets over $60,000 worth of heroin
Search warrant in Pulaski County nets over $60,000 worth of heroin
COLUMBIA — Pulaski County deputies and the South Central Drug Task Force seized large amounts of heroin, methamphetamine and cash... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 3:05:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Pettis County inmate dies in booking cell
Pettis County inmate dies in booking cell
COLUMBIA — An inmate died after becoming unresponsive in a booking cell of the Pettis County Jail Saturday morning. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 3:01:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Fulton man charged after report of shots fired
Fulton man charged after report of shots fired
COLUMBIA — Callaway County deputies arrested a man after a report of shots fired Thursday on the 7000... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 2:55:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News

Columbia apartment fire brings community together
Columbia apartment fire brings community together
COLUMBIA - Fanny Winget and her son Isaac Shapiro were cleaning the house when they heard a fire alarm go... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 Saturday, November 09, 2019 1:15:00 PM CST November 09, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 29°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 9 active weather alerts
9am 29°
10am 28°
11am 28°
12pm 27°