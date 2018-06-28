Father of Late MU Teen Returns To Campus To Educate Students

COLUMBIA - Roy Ferguson lost his daughter, Emily Ferguson,19, to a drinking and driving related accident accident last December.

Emily Ferguson left Columbia and drove the wrong way on eastbound Interstate 70 last December. She then struck a truck head on in Callaway County and died.

Roy Ferguson came to Columbia Tuesday to honor his late daughter's memory by discussing his not-for-profit organization "4 Emily". The organization serves to research the occurrence of high risk drinking among college aged adults, and ways to decrease preventable tragedies such as Emily Ferguson's.

Roy Ferguson's most recent attempt to get college students on board with this idea is the "4Emily" contest. The contest asks college students to find a social media solution to the problem of binge drinking in college.

"I've got a 17 year-old boy who is off to college soon, and I am hoping maybe they have some ideas as to the kind of message that I can tell him so that he'll be safer in his college experience," Roy Ferguson said.

Roy Ferguson says on the organization's website that students have a natural social network of friends that help look after each other and take care of each other.

The contest ends November 1. Once all submissions are judged, a jury will select a winner and award a $2,500 cash price.

For more information about "4 Emily" or the contest visit www.4emily.org/