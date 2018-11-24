Father of MU student shares his account of bar assault

COLUMBIA - The father of an MU student who police said was assaulted earlier this month shared his account Wednesday of what happened. Outgoing state representative Jeff Grisamore, R- Lee's Summit, said, "He just doesn't want this to happen to anyone else."

Grisamore said his son Joel Grisamore was at Campus Bar and Grill in Columbia for a company Christmas party Dec. 8 when he encountered two men in the stairwell to the outdoor patio who appeared to be friendly. He said after they struck up conversation the suspects assaulted Joel Grisamore, 23, resulting in injuries that sent him to the emergency room that night.

Joel Grisamore works as a bartender and security guard at Quinton's and Tonic. Jeff Grisamore said it was too early to tell whether his son was targeted for any specific reason.

Joel Grisamore is a Mizzou senior, is a Sergeant in the Missouri National Guard and is involved in the University of Missouri's Army ROTC program.

Jeff Grisamore said his son was recovering Wednesday but is still experiencing "intense" pain. He said police have leads, but still have not named any suspects.