Father of Slain Kan. Toddler Grieves in Mo. Jail



LEBANON, Mo. - The father of an 18-month-old girl who was killed along with three adults on a southeast Kansas farm says he's partly to blame for putting his estranged wife and their toddler in harm's way.

Shawn Patrick Bailey is in a Lebanon, Mo., jail preparing for a nine-year prison sentence on a burglary conviction. He told The Lawrence Journal-World his addiction to drugs led him to commit crimes, which caused Kaylie Bailey to leave him.

Shawn Bailey was behind bars when he found out Kaylie Bailey was killed and their baby was missing. He says he blames himself for introducing Kaylie to Andrew Stout, whose Ottawa, Kan., home is where Kaylie and Lana-Leigh Bailey, Stout and Steve White were killed.

Kyle Flack has been charged with the killings.