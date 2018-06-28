Father of toddler who shot himself charged with 2 felonies

CLAYTON (AP) - The father of a 21-month-old boy St. Louis County boy who fatally shot himself last month was charged with two felonies for allegedly leaving a loaded gun where the child could get it, and removing the weapon and shell casing after the shooting.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Friday charged 26-year-old Corey Epps with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and tampering with evidence. He was jailed on $50,000 cash-only bond.

Carter Epps died Aug. 25 after finding a gun and shooting himself in the torso.

A police probable cause statement said Corey Epps left a loaded semi-automatic handgun in a place where the child could reach it, in a room where he often played. The statement accuses Epps of removing the gun and shell casing before police arrived.