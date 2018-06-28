Father, Son Charged in Alleged Robbery, Assault

BENTON (AP) - A man and his 19-year-old son are both facing felony charges in the attack and robbery of a clerk at a southeast Missouri convenience store.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 40-year-old Terrial Tyler of Morley and his son, Terrance, are both jailed on $25,000 bond.

The crime happened Saturday afternoon. The clerk at a Morley convenience store told police he had been assaulted by two people that he believed lived near the store. The victim says the men took several items from him during the crime.

The 24-year-old victim had head and face injuries but did not require hospitalization.