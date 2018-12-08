Father, son charged in southeast Missouri homicide

By: The Associated Press

MARBLE HILL (AP) - A man and his father are charged in the death of a southeast Missouri man whose body was found in a river last month.

Bollinger County authorities said 30-year-old Russell Dale Mayberry, of Zalma, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 53-year-old Kenneth Willard of Wayne County.

Mayberry's father, 59-year-old Roger Dale Mulberry, also of Zalma, is charged with hindering the prosecution of a felony and tampering with evidence.

Willard's body was found in the Black River in Wayne County on Jan. 24. He had been missing since October, when he was last seen at a gas station near Zalma while on a hunting trip.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri, reported Willard died of a gunshot wound, apparently on Oct. 22.