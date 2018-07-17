Father, sons arrested in connection with multiple thefts

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Three Fulton men are in custody after being charged with stealing and drug offenses, in connection to an ongoing Callaway County investigation.

Russell Barnes Sr., 56, and his sons, Alvin Barnes, 25, and Russell Barnes Jr., 33, were arrested as a result of a Callaway County Sheriff's Office investigation into the theft of trailers, ATV's and farm equipment.

Russell Barnes Jr. was arrested on July 13 and was charged with four counts of felony stealing, as well as first degree tampering with a motor vehicle. His bond is set at $25,000.00.

Russell Barnes Sr. was arrested on July 12 and was charged with four counts of felony stealing. His bond is set at $20,000.00.

Alvin Barnes was arrested on July 12, and was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an illegal weapon. He posted a bond of $5,500.00.

After obtaining and executing search warrants, Callaway County Sheriff's deputies recovered several thousand dollars worth of stolen items, as well as a stolen ATV. These items are related to the ongoing investigation.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation, and further arrests are possible.