Fatony named to top punter of the week list

COLUMBIA - Missouri punter Corey Fatony was named one of the "Ray Guy Award Week 7 Ray's 8" Monday morning for his play over the weekend.

The weekly honor is given to eight of the top performing punters in the country for that week.

Fatony had his best game of the season Saturday night against the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. He averaged 43.7 yards per punt on six kicks, allowing just one return yard.

On the season, Fatony is averaging 44.7 yards per punt with just one touchback on 19 punts.

Fatony and the Missouri football team will host the Memphis Tigers Saturday night.