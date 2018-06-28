Faucet Frustration

"I don't know if the water is going to be on tomorrow. I don't know if I'm going to be able to make tea, take a bath, or have my daughter take a bath," said Bill DeJaynes, a Bon Gor resident.

Locals voiced their opinion before the Missouri Public Service Commission about the quality of water service, which included everything from inconsistent billing to low water pressure.

"Our bills are estimated. The lady that I went to see that I finally got a hold of said that the lady that had been estimating our bill had been estimating them too high," said resident Steve English. "So now, they had lowered them because they had a new estimating system in place."

"I pay for the water, not very much, but I should be guaranteed consistent water pressure," said Val Meyer, resident. "The water will start coming out. It'll come out pretty decent. I can turn it off, count to five, turn it back on and it's already coming back on with lower pressure."

A court appointed recorder took note of the testimony from residents to be used at a formal meeting late Thursday between the Public Service Commission, the public counsel and representatives of the suburban water and sewer company.

The hearing scheduled for this Thursday is open to the public, but comment will not be allowed. It will be broadcast over the Internet on the Public Service Commission web site under "Live Webcast."