Faurot Field capacity set to 25% ahead of 2020 football season

Monday, August 17 2020
By: Greta Serrin, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics announced Faurot Field's stadium capacity will be set to 25% ahead of the 2020 football season.

The reduction of people in the stadium follows CDC social distancing guidelines.

"For this season only, we will reseat Faurot Field based on donor rank both within the premium club spaces (Tiger Lounge, Walsworth Columns Club, Show Me Club, Bunker Club) and stadium grandstand bowl seats,"  Director of Athletics Jim Sterk said in a release.

The decision to reduce stadium capacity comes after the Pac-12 and Big Ten canceled its fall football seasons.

The SEC, ACC and Big 12 are trying for a "traditional" fall season.

"Hosting sporting events this year will look different and we hope you understand that the decisions and adaptions are being made to provide a healthy environment for our donors, fans, student-athletes, coaches and staff," Sterk said.

The ticket limits coincide with the Tiger Scholarship Fund donor level for both premium and outdoor seating to provide as many donors as possible the opportunity to attend Mizzou Football games this fall.

The full 2020 schedule will be released on Monday at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

The football players have continued to move forward towards the start of the season.

"The Tigers took another step toward kicking off the Eli Drinkwitz Era with their first fall practice earlier [Monday] in preparation for their Sept. 26 home opener against Alabama," Sterk said. 

Mizzou Athletics has also pledged that any season ticket holder who does not feel comfortable attending games in 2020 will be eligible to retain their season ticket locations for the 2021 season, according to the release. Any fan who previously renewed and now does not feel comfortable attending games this fall can receive a refund. 
TSF and the Mizzou Ticket Office will manage the reseating process.

A full reduced capacity seating plan will be released soon, the release said.

