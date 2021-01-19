COLUMBIA - Faurot Field will be used as a COVID-19 mass vaccination site.
MU Health Care released a statement saying that the Walsworth Columns Club located within the east side of the stadium will be able to both store supplies and administer vaccines.
MU Health Care Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Curtright said in the statement that "This is the moment we've all been waiting for: a safe way to stop the spread of COVID-19."
MU Health Care has released an availability survey to let individuals know when the vaccine will be accessible to them.
Missouri moved into Phase 1B-Tier 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan as of Jan. 18. Boone County does not have enough doses yet to open up Phase 1B, Tier 2 of vaccinations.
A list detailing who is eligible for the vaccine when more doses arrive can be found at como.gov.