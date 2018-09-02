Fay Street To Be Closed For One Week

COLUMBIA - On Wednesday, September 12, weather permitting, the Columbia Terminal Railroad (COLT) will close Fay Street at the railroad tracks in order to replace the highway-rail crossing. The work is expected to take about a week and the roadway will be closed the entire time during construction. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area by using alternate routes. The COLT is a short ine railroad owned and operated by Columbia Water & Light. It provides railroad freight service to Columbia and mid-Missouri.