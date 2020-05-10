Fayette community holds drive-in movie showing

FAYETTE - Community members gathered at Central Methodist University to watch a drive-in movie Saturday.

Fayette Main Street, Inc., Central Methodist University, and Commercial Trust Company came together to put on a free movie for the town.

Normally Fayette Main Street shows a movie at the court house during this time of year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to get creative.

Greg Thurmon is the chair of the Fayette Main Street promotions committee. He said people will drive up, park behind Woodward Hall, and turn their radios to 87.9FM to watch "Heavyweights".

Mike Dimond is the executive director for Fayette Main Street, he said he thought it was time to see people out having a good time.

“We’re just really excited to be able to put some smiles on peoples faces for a change,” said Dimond.

Businesses downtown are also helping out with the event.

“They’re going to have takeout meals available so people can swing by, pick up a meal, and come down to here to sit and eat the meal in their car with their kids and watch the movie,” Thurmon said.

Thurmon said this is the perfect event because it gets people outdoors while still social distancing.

The group advertised the event on Facebook and had almost 200 people say they’re interested in attending.

“I don’t know if we could hold 200 people here, but that’s great,” Thurmon said.

The movie started at 8:30 p.m.