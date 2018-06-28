Fayette Festival

COLUMBIA - The Fayette Festival of the Arts and 11th Annual Art Show started Saturday morning and lasted throughout the evening.

The festival kicked off with a performance by a drum line, followed by live music all day.

Among the activities, the organizers had classic cars and vintage motorcycles on display, booths for shopping, adoptable pets, and festival food.

"That was when we found out the famous, fabulous Fayette freeze-off that was the corresponding event that had been going on for ten years, wasn't gonna happen! So we had to create something. Last year we created the Fayette Festival of the Arts." director of Fayette Festival of the Arts Henry Graham said.

The evening wrapped up at 7 p.m. at Central Methodist University.