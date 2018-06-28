Fayette Fugitive Caught in Kansas City

COLUMBIA - A man who evaded capture for more than a year was arrested Thursday in Kansas City and returned to Boone County for charges. The Boone County Sheriff's Department reported John Roy Jones, 58, of Fayette is suspected of assaulting a 37-year-old woman and stealing her car during an incident on Kensignton Lane in County Downs subdivision north of Columbia in June of last year.

The sheriff's department said Jones and the woman were in a relationship at the time. He is being held on $45,000 bond in the Boone County Jail. He faces charges of second degree robbery, tampering with a motor vehicle and tampering with a victim.