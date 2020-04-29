Fayette High School parents to throw prom for students

Photo credit to Joe Waner and Central Methodist University

FAYETTE — Fayette High School parents have decided to throw a prom for the junior and senior classes.

The parents are volunteering to put the dance on independent of the high school. The students were originally scheduled to have prom at the end of March until it got canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The dance is scheduled for June 20 at St. Joseph Hall. If social distancing guidelines are still in place, the parents said they will push back the date again.

Logan Thies is a senior at Fayette and said she was devastated when her final dance was canceled.

“Throughout high school, we’ve all been looking forward to our last moments and that was one of them and to have that taken away was really sad,” Thies said. “I know that’s not one of the most important things that is happening right now, but it was one of the things that we were all looking forward to.”

Heather Kindle is one of the parents who decided to throw the dance. She said she couldn’t imagine not having the chance to go to senior year prom.

“This is their life. This is their memories. They’ve lost so much,” Kindle said. “It's bigger than just one kid, it’s the entire school that’s missing out on a lot of lasts and I don’t want the seniors to miss out on this.”

Thies said she was excited to find out about the chance to attend her senior year prom.

“It's gonna be one last time for us all to get together and celebrate all that we’ve accomplished and the fact that we finally made it, even through this mess of a time,” she said.

Kindle said she is glad to be able to give this final celebration to the students.

“They might not realize it today. They might not realize it two months from now, but five, six, maybe 10 years down the road, they are gonna be like, our parents came through for us when everyone else dropped us,” Kindle said.