FAYETTE - Community members came together in the town square of Fayette on Friday night for a candlelight vigil.
Members of the Fayette community gather for a vigil to come together to support one another as the town has faced many losses this year.
The town has been faced with a lot of grief recently. Many have lost loved ones to COVID-19 and just last weekend a teenager died from what police say was an accidental shooting.
"No matter what's going on in your life you should be able to know that you have someone that is thinking about you and that loves you," said Kim Wayland one of the vigil organizers.
Two residents thought of the idea for a gathering earlier this week and have seen an outpouring of support.
An anonymous donor provided 100 yellow roses and a local business volunteered a sound system.
100 yellow roses were anonymously donated for the vigil tonight in Fayette.
There were luminarias surrounding the town square to represent those lost this year and those hurting or suffering right now.
Many people came out to show their support to the small Howard County community of 2,700. Vigil organizer Janet Mullanix was happily surprised at the number of people who came.
"When it's needed, everyone is there and that showed tonight. We had a lot more people that appeared here tonight than I expected.